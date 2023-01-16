8 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch

4. Rico

Breed: Chihuahua (cross). Age: Approximately 2. The RSPCA say: Rico is a sensitive soul with a lot of big feelings about the big world. He recently had been adopted but came back to us through no fault of his own. This sweet boy loves affection and spending time with his favourite people once he is comfortable with the person. Rico loves to give kisses and if he could sit with you all day he would. Rico is looking for a home with no other animals and an adult only home as well as someone with experience of reactive dogs.

Photo: RSPCA