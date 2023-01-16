8 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Preston and District Branch

RSPCA Preston and District Branch are looking for forever homes for 8 dogs and cats currently available for adoption.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the RSPCA Preston and District Branch website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
1. The dogs and cats looking for a forever home
Can you offer a loving home to one of these adorable animals?
Photo: RSPCA
2. Lassie
Breed: Lurcher.
Age: Approximately 1.
The RSPCA say: Lassie is a young dog who is full of energy but he loves a big comfortable bed to snooze on. He is a big softy who craves attention. He is an all-around good dog. Lassie is looking for a home with no other animals and children of high school age.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Major
Breed: Lurcher.
Age: Approximately 1.
The RSPCA say: Major is a charming, energetic and intelligent dog. He has taken kennel life in his stride and enjoys spending time with everyone he meets. He is active by nature, and his favourite pastimes are running and doing zoomies around the field. He is a relaxed boy and always reacts positively to be being approached and spoken to. Major is looking for a home with children over the age of 16, and he could possibly live with a calm, compatible dog.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Rico
Breed: Chihuahua (cross).
Age: Approximately 2.
The RSPCA say: Rico is a sensitive soul with a lot of big feelings about the big world. He recently had been adopted but came back to us through no fault of his own.
This sweet boy loves affection and spending time with his favourite people once he is comfortable with the person. Rico loves to give kisses and if he could sit with you all day he would. Rico is looking for a home with no other animals and an adult only home as well as someone with experience of reactive dogs.
Photo: RSPCA