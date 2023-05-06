Fancy doing something other than watching the coronation on the telly? Here are seven alternative options in Preston this Saturday.
From local cricket matches to a trip to the zoo, we’ve got you covered.
1. There are plenty of alternatives for those looking to do something other than watching the King being crowned this weekend
2. The Japanese Garden in Avenham Park
1. Avenham & Miller Park - South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP Backing onto the stunning River Ribble and boasting a bucolic history stretching all the way back to the 1860s, Avenham Park is one of the finest examples of traditional Victorian parkland in the North West and can be relied upon to offer the whole family a charming day out regardless of the season. Carved into a natural amphitheatre, the park features its own Japanese rock garden with a vast and eclectic array of ornamental plants and water features as well as the grand Avenham Colonnade. After a wander around to take in the sights of Spring, head to the Avenham Pavilion Café for refreshments. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Wacky World Preston, the UK's first inflatable playground for adults and children
2. Wacky World Inflatable Park - 4 Campbell St, Preston, PR1 5LX Admit it, you’ve already started thinking about just how many hundreds of times the kids are going to say the words ‘I’m bored’ as they watch another gilded carriage drift past the Stone of Destiny during the coronation. So why not give them a proper runaround at Preston’s first inflatable park boasting 20,000 sq-ft of space, nightclub-style lighting, and heavy beats? On Saturdays, Wacky World runs Wacky Bounce from 10am to 6pm for 0-12-year-olds, which involves no small amount of inflatable-related havoc and fun on everything from a rodeo bull to giant slides. Apparently, kids burn over 500 calories an hour whilst boinging about, so they’ll be suitably tuckered out come bedtime. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Brockholes Nature Reserve
3. Brockholes Nature Reserve - Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG Owned and managed by the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Brockholes Nature Reserve offers visitors the chance to peruse a cornucopia of wild habitats for countless furry friends. Sprawling to over 250 acres of pristine nature reserve, Brockholes is the perfect locale for a family day out (although it is dog-free). With wildlife around every corner, Brockholes is home to a number of bird species and features a veritable rabbit’s warren of walking trails along paths by the River Ribble. As well as one of the largest strips of ancient woodland in the county at Boilton Wood, there are also a number of lakes, an adventure play area, a climbing forest, and zip wire, and two cafes. Photo: Brockholes Nature Reserve