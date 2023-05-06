4 . Brockholes Nature Reserve

3. Brockholes Nature Reserve - Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG Owned and managed by the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Brockholes Nature Reserve offers visitors the chance to peruse a cornucopia of wild habitats for countless furry friends. Sprawling to over 250 acres of pristine nature reserve, Brockholes is the perfect locale for a family day out (although it is dog-free). With wildlife around every corner, Brockholes is home to a number of bird species and features a veritable rabbit’s warren of walking trails along paths by the River Ribble. As well as one of the largest strips of ancient woodland in the county at Boilton Wood, there are also a number of lakes, an adventure play area, a climbing forest, and zip wire, and two cafes. Photo: Brockholes Nature Reserve