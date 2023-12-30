There have been a lot of babies introduced to the world after being born at Royal Preston hospital in 2023.
From January to June we take a look back at some of the gorgeous bundles of joy.
Do you recognise any of them?
1. January to June babies born at RPH 2023
As we get ready to ring in the New Year, meet some of the adorable babies born at Royal Preston Hospital between January and June 2023 Photo: UGC
2. JANUARY - Baby Parkinson
Baby Parkinson, born January 23 at 02:50 weighing 8lb 10, to Monica and Tom Parkinson from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross
3. JANUARY - Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford
Ivy-Rose Nicola Crawford, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 10 at 10:57, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Holly Vickers and Robert Crawford from Leyland Photo: Neil Cross
4. JANUARY - Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas
Ava Charlotte Ann Thomas, born at Royal Preston Hospital on January 13 at 09:56, weighing 4lb 9oz, to Stacey and Mark Thomas from Cottam Photo: Neil Cross