The restaurant is brighter, sleeker, and promises to deliver a better customer experience with no more crowding at the front counter; instead, you’ll find dedicated spaces for every way you might want to order, and plenty of space to dine-in and enjoy your food.

The restaurant crew's break room has also been redesigned to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Mark Blundell, who runs 22 McDonald’s restaurants in the North West, said: “I’m really glad we’ve been able to give our Lancaster restaurant a fresh start and it’s exciting to welcome everyone back and see the place looking better than ever!

"You will notice the dining area feels fresher and more modern, with separate spots for people eating in and for couriers picking up food - so it’s easier for everyone to get what they need. It’s great to see the fresh new look, and the changes are set to make things simpler for both customers and staff.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

