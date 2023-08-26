57 pictures of Preston's Glastonferret, Lancashire's best-loved indoor music festival
Preston’s original indoor turfed festival, Glastonferret returned for its 16th edition this Bank Holiday weekend to great fanfare.
By Jack Marshall
Taking place between Thursday 24 and Sunday 27 at Preston’s The Ferret, the legendary event promised to be bigger and better than ever. And, after the first two nights went down like a treat, it seems revellers have been left very satisfied indeed. Check out a few of the best pictures from Thursday and Friday...
