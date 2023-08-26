News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep jailed for life

57 pictures of Preston's Glastonferret, Lancashire's best-loved indoor music festival

Preston’s original indoor turfed festival, Glastonferret returned for its 16th edition this Bank Holiday weekend to great fanfare.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

Taking place between Thursday 24 and Sunday 27 at Preston’s The Ferret, the legendary event promised to be bigger and better than ever. And, after the first two nights went down like a treat, it seems revellers have been left very satisfied indeed. Check out a few of the best pictures from Thursday and Friday...

Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

1. Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography) Photo: Michael Porter

Photo Sales
Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

2. Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography) Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales
Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

3. Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography) Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales
Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

4. Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

Glastonferret (Credit: Michael Porter Photography) Photo: Michael Porter Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePreston