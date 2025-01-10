5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc star studded shows

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025
Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast (January 13-19).

Preston

Something to Hide is on at the Preston Playhouse next week.Something to Hide is on at the Preston Playhouse next week.
Something to Hide is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

First up in Preston, a thriller called Something to Hide, originally written by the actor and writer Lesli Sands, is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 18. Presented by Preston Drama Club, the play follows a couple with a murderous secret and a seemingly gullible police inspector who at first appears to accept their story. The show starts at 7:30pm each night and runs until 10:00pm. Tickets are £12.

Chorley

Sophie Duker is performing in Chorley next week. Credit: GettySophie Duker is performing in Chorley next week. Credit: Getty
Sophie Duker is performing in Chorley next week. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

In Chorley, the comedian Sophie Duker is bringing her new stand-up show to the Chorley Theatre on Friday, January 17. Called ‘But Daddy I love her’, the show sees the Taskmaster champ take to the stage with her trademark naughtiness as she deals with her (sugar) daddy issues. The show starts at 8:00pm and tickets are £17.50.

Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, the comedian Jim Davidson OBE heads to Blackpool on Friday, January 17 for a night of rip-roaring grown up comedy. The iconic comedian will be performing his latest stand up show ‘The next Chapter’ at Viva Blackpool with the doors opening at 6:00pm. Audiences can then enjoy pre-show drinks at their table before the show starts at 8:00pm, finishing at 10:00pm. Tickets are £35.95.

Two events in Blackpool next week are hosted by Jim Davidson and Eric Morecambe's daughter Gail.Two events in Blackpool next week are hosted by Jim Davidson and Eric Morecambe's daughter Gail.
Two events in Blackpool next week are hosted by Jim Davidson and Eric Morecambe's daughter Gail. | Getty/show poster

Also in Blackpool, the daughter of Eric Morecambe, Gail will give an entertaining talk about what it was like growing up with the British entertainment hero on Saturday, January 18. During this exclusive talk, taking place 40 years on from the loss of the comedy legend, Gail will provide a glimpse behind the scenes into the private and public lives of Eric. Although organised by Showtime, the talk takes place at the Hotel Sheraton between 2 and 3pm. Tickets are £17.50 and tea, coffee and cake is also available.

Lytham

Psychic Sally heads to the Lowther Pavillion on TuesdayPsychic Sally heads to the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday
Psychic Sally heads to the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday | Show poster

In Lytham, the nation’s favourite psychic, Psychic Sally, brings her latest tour to the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday, January 14. The show promises to have you on the edge of your seat, as the former Celebrity Big Brother star continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century Physic Sally Live starts at 7:30pm and runs for two hours. Tickets start from £28

