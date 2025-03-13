Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

First up in Preston, Paddington Bear is paying a visit to the Ribble Steam Railway on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.

The event runs between 10am and 5pm each day and promises to be full of fun and excitement.

As well as vintage steam train trips, there will be chances to see Paddinton at multiple intervals throughout the day.

Every child and infant will also receive an activity book, gingerbread train biscuit and juice carton.

You can book online, with infants under 6 going free whilst child tickets are £15 and adult £17.50.

Chorley

Larry Dean is bringing his new show 'Dodger' to the Chorley Theatre. | Show poster

In Chorley, the comedian Larry Dean is performing at Chorley Theatre on Saturday, March 22.

Larry has reportedly been spending a lot of time with his granny lately and he wants to tell you about it in ‘Dodger’, his hilarious new show about identity, heroes and the benefits of being a dafty.

Tickets were £18 but unfortunately the event has now sold out.

South Ribble

Luckily for comedy fans who missed out on tickets for Larry Dean, a comedy night is being held in South Ribble at the same time.

Laughing Lamb Comedy Club presents ‘Baa Ha ha ha in the Hall’ at Walmer Bridge Village Hall between 7pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 22.

Hosted by Phil Walker, the night will see stand up performances from El Badiniho, Howard Walker and Bennett Arron.

Tickets booked in advance are £15 or on the door they’re £17.50.

Fylde Coast

Over on the Fylde Coast, Anton Du Beke At The Musicals is on at the Blackpool Grand on Monday, March 17.

During the event, TV star Anton will be performing songs and dances from some of his favourite West End and Broadway musicals as well as telling hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

You can also expect a guest appearance by singer Lance Ellington too.

Tickets are £33.

Stars coming to Blackpool next week include Anton Du Beke, Martin O'Neill, Neil Lennon and Stiliyan Petrov | various

Elsewhere in Blackpool, Viva is hosting An Evening with Celtic Legends on Friday, March 21.

Running between 6:30pm and 10:30pm, this promises to be a night no hoops fans should miss.

Join Martin O'Neill, Neil Lennon, and Stiliyan Petrov for an unforgettable night of football, nostalgia, and legendary banter hosted by star of Still Game, Mark Cox.

Standard tickets are £38.50 but VIP tickets- which include a welcome drink, premier seating and an exclusive photo and autograph session - are £87.50.

You can also see a full list of shows coming to Lancashire in March here.