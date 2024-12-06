Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

A Christmas Tree festival is being held at The Parish of St Michael’s and All Angels | Google Maps

First up in Preston, The Parish of St Michael’s and All Angels in Ashton-on-Ribble is holding a Christmas Tree Festival between Thursday, December 12 and Sunday, December 15.

On between 11:30am and 4:30pm each day, entry is free and there will be workshops and refreshments too.

The Preston Concert Band are also hosting a Christmas concert on Thursday as part of the festival with tickets costing £5.

Chorley & South Ribble

Pictured at the 2023 Winter Wonderland opening are: Leader of Chorley Council -Councillor Alistair Bradley and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley – Councillor Tommy Gray and Miss Michelle Gray, Councillor Danny Gee, with one of Chorley Council’s Town Centre ambassadors and representatives from local businesses

Chorley’s Winter Wonderland will return to the town centre on December 14 and runs daily until 5 January (although it will be closed on Christmas Day).

As ever, there will be the popular real ice rink as well as festive tipis and children’s rides.

The festivities will all be taking place on the Cleveland Street car park, across from Chorley Town Hall.

A standard ice rink session is one hour and costs £8 per skater but £25 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

Fylde

East 17 are performing at Lowther Pavilion | submit

Over on the Fylde Coast, the iconic boyband East 17 are performing at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, December 10.

Starting at 7:30pm, the support act is Donovan Blackwood, former member of the funk band Heatwave.

Today’s East 17’s line-up features original member Terry Coldwell, Joe Livermore since 2019 and former Artful Dodger collaborator Robbie Craig since 2014.

Tickets are still available and cost £28.50.

St Annes Parish Church' Chirstmas Tree festival in 2023 | NW

Nearby, St Annes Parish Church is hosting a Christmas Tree Festival between Monday, December 9 and Saturday, December 14.

On between 1.30pm and 4:00pm each day, his annual festival will see fabulously decorated trees for charities spread out across the church.

There will also be refreshments, including tea, coffee and mince pies, cake, bottle and craft stalls, a Choc-a-bola, Prize Quiz and Grand Draw.

Admission is free although donations are welcome.

Blackpool

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang comes to Blackpool | submit

Finally in Blackpool, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens at the Blackpool Opera House on Tuesday, December 10 and runs until Sunday, December 29.

This brand new production stars Coyote Ugly star Adam Garcia as Caratacus Potts, Emmerdale’s Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts and drag star The Vivienne as the childcatcher.

Off peak tickets start from £22.95 and peak tickets start from £29.