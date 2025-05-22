5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast as May Half Term arrives

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

DJ Andy Caroll plays in the Chew’s Yard event space on Saturday, May 31. | submit

First up in Preston, top DJ Andy Carroll performs at Chew’s Yard over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Andy will take to the stage at the Preston venue on Saturday, May 31 at 8:00pm.

The veteran of the dance music scene has been mixing house music up with other cool dance-floor sounds since 1986.

He started many great nights in his home city of Liverpool, including the legendary super club Cream where he was one of the three original founders and was resident there for ten years, before travelling the globe and then bringing the night to the island of Ibiza.

Limited tickets are now available, costing 311.25.

Chorley

The comedian brings his new show 'Aston' to Chorley Theatre on May 30 | Show poster

In Chorley, critically acclaimed comedian Jamali Maddix brings his new show Aston to Chorley Theatre on Friday, May 30.

Expect Jamali's trademark brutally honest and unflinching perspectives on the world at large.

His last tours have sold-out shows across the globe, playing the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

Tickets are still available for Jamali’s Chorley gig with tickets costing £22.

Blackpool

Everybody’s Talking about Jamie is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre next week. | n/a

Over on the Fylde Coast, Everybody’s Talking about Jamie is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, May 28 and Saturday, May 31.

Fresh and contemporary with an extraordinary mother and son relationship at its centre, Everybody's Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

This performance is brought to you by the Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company following their award-winning production of The Wizard of Oz, The Musical at the Grand in 2023.

There are four evening shows plus a matinee and tickets cost £20.

Top left clockwise: Russell Howard, Maisie Adam, Emmanuel Sonubi and Hayley Ellis. | Getty/submit

The Blackpool Comedy Festival is then on all of next week.

Developed in collaboration with Manford’s Comedy Club, and supported by Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), the 2025 festival is a true partnership between the town’s venues, artists, and creatives.

Between Saturday, May 24 and Monday, June 1, expect a diverse programme that combines headline comedy shows, street performances, workshops, and family-friendly events.

Highlights next week include performances by Justin Moorhouse and America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin, as well as the Manford’s Comedy Club featuring Russell Howard, Maise Adam, Emmanuel Sonubi and Hayley Ellis next Sunday.

Fleetwood

You can have a nose around Rossall Tower next Monday. | Event poster

Finally, in Fleetwood, Rossall Point Tower is holding an open day on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

Open between 10am and 6:00pm, the event is free to attend but charity donations are welcome.

Attendees will get to visit the operations room; enjoy the rooftop view; talk to watchkeepers about their work and listen to water safety information.

A cake stall, a tombola and more are also planned.