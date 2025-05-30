Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Preston

The RAF Preston Town Show comes to Avenham and Miller Park next weekend. | Archive

First up in Preston, the RAF Preston Town Show is on between Friday, June 6 and Sunday, June 8.

The RAF is landing in the heart of the city, at Avenham and Miller Park, for an unmissable weekend of adventure, excitement, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Expect the chance to step inside the planes to get some aircraft experience and take part in RAF-inspired physical challenges and survival challenges.

There will also be live music and performances from an RAF Band and career talks from RAF professionals.

The event runs between 9:00am and 4:30pm and is free.

An image from a previous Jazzin' the Park. | Michael Porter Photography

Also taking place in Preston, Jazzin’ The Park, returns on Saturday, June 7.

Jazzin' the Park is a free live music event that brings together diversity and community through music and art.

Situated in the beautiful surroundings of Winckley Square, the event is part of The Preston Jazz and Improvisational Festival and takes place annually, curating some of the finest local, national and international, Jazz and Jazz-fused artists.

Running between 11:00am and 3:00pm, Jazzin’ The Park is free to attend.

Chorley

Heskin Hall is hosting a car event next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, a 1940’s weekend is being held at Heskin Hall between Saturday June 7 and Sunday June 8.

This annual event is a celebration and commemoration of all things 40s.

Expect live entertainment - including music and re-enactments, stalls, vehicles, displays and food and drink, including a special garden terrace pizza zone.

The event runs between 11am and 4:00pm each day and is free to attend.

Blackpool

This will be the frist Actor Muso production of Grease. | Chris Keatch

Over on the Fylde Coast, Grease The Musical is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, June 4 and Saturday, June 14.

This all-new musical spectacular, co-produced with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, features plenty of iconic songs, high-energy dance routines and cool costumes.

Join Sandy, Danny and the rest of Rydell High as they navigate the trials and tribulations of high school with their respective cliques - the sassy Pink Ladies and the greaser gang Burger Palace Boys - adding plenty of laughs, drama, and unforgettable musical moments along the way.

The show runs between 7:30pm and 10:00pm each night and tickets start from £15.50

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival is returning in June | National World

Finally, the Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival returns between Friday, June 6 and Sunday, June 8.

Promising to be bigger, better, louder and prouder than ever, this spectacular celebration is heading to a new home this year-the iconic Blackpool Tower Festival Headland, right on the famous Comedy Carpet.

The Friday event, running between 6:00pm and 10:00pm, promises to be a 90s dance party to remember with an incredible lineup of hit recording artists and dance anthem legends.

Saturday sees the pride parade and more star-studdent entertainment with celebrations running between 1:00pm and 8:00pm.

Sunday then sees Liberty X headline a closing party that’s on between 12:00pm and 6:00pm.

Full weekend tickets are £50:07 but day tickets are also available.