5 best things to do next week in and around Preston & Blackpool inc iconic events

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool.

Preston

A scene from last year's Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival | Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival

First up, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival returns to Wharles, just north of Preston on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

This new event transports visitors back in time to experience the rich agricultural and industrial heritage of the Lancashire region, offering a blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and education.

Expect an impressive display of vintage steam engines, tractors, and agricultural machinery from a bygone era, as well as a bustling market where visitors can shop for antiques, crafts, and locally produced goods.

There are also interactive exhibits, such as traditional blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations, providing a glimpse into the skills and trades that were once vital to rural life.

Finally there will be food stalls and live music performances.

Adult tickets are £15, child tickets for those aged 5-16 are £5 and family of four tickets are £35.

Chorley

Astley Hall will be hosting an afternoon of live theatre next weekend. | archive

In Chorley, Astley Hall is set to host another evening of live theatre on Sunday, August 30.

Quantum Theatre bring their lively brand of comedy, music and magic to Astley Hall's Walled Garden with Lewis Carroll's timeless classic, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

The show runs between 3pm and 6pm.

Adult tickets are £15, child tickets, for those age 4-16, are £10 and family of four tickets are £40.

Blackpool

Ride the Lights a long - standing favorite fundraising event across Blackpool and the Fylde coast. | nw

Over on the Fylde Coast, Ride the Lights returns on Tuesday, August 26.

The popular free event sees the seafront stretch fully closed to vehicles for one night only between 19:00 - 22:00 to allow cyclists to get a sneak preview of the Blackpool Illuminations ahead of the annual Switch-On.

You can ride at any point along the six mile promenade from Starr Gate at South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham.

You can also ride as much or as little of the route as you are able. As always the event is free.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On last year | submit

A few days later and the Blackpool Illuminations switch on event is Friday, August 29.

The headline performer on the night will be pop superstar Olly Murs, but X Factor winner Louisa Johnson and rock band Toploader will also be taking to the stage.

After his hour-long set, Olly will then write his name into history alongside an esteemed list of high-profile celebrities who have held the honour of switching on the Blackpool Illuminations.

The Friday night celebration will also once again start with a ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase featuring the best of local talent.

The event is free but the tickets have already been allocated.

Lytham St Annes

Epic creations fly over the skies of St Anne's seafront at the award winning St Anne's Kite Festival 2024. | Michelle Adamson

Finally in Lytham St Annes, the award winning St Anne’s Kite Festival will take place on St Annes Beach between Friday, August 29 and Sunday, August 31.

The skies above St Anne’s seafront will be awash with colour across the three days, with five flying arenas on the beach, including one outside of the dog control zone. Friday will also be an illuminated kite flying evening.

There will then be a fairground on the beach and food and drink stalls on the Promenade.

Joined by kite teams from across the UK and beyond, the event is a unique partnership between Fylde Council and kite fliers SmileFactor10 with ongoing support from St Annes Town Council.

Kite flying times are noon to 10pm on Friday, 11am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.