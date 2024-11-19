45 of the latest food hygiene scores for Lancs businesses from one to five including Domino's and Subway

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2024, 17:53 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:51 GMT

45 businesses including Domino’s and Subway have been given new food hygiene ratings across Lancashire.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

45 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Some of the 45 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene scores.

Some of the 45 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene scores. Photo: Google/Canva

Red Lion at Hotel Devonshire Road, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 12.

2. Red Lion

Red Lion at Hotel Devonshire Road, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 12. Photo: Google

Coffee Americano at Ground Floor 59-61 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 11.

3. Coffee Americano

Coffee Americano at Ground Floor 59-61 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 11. Photo: Google

Roseacre Primary Academy at Stonycroft Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 8.

4. Roseacre Primary School

Roseacre Primary Academy at Stonycroft Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 8. Photo: Google

