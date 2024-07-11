44 dazzling pictures as Lostock Hall Academy leavers celebrate valedictory at Rivington Hall Barn with some arriving on a horse!

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:39 BST
Lostock Hall Academy’s class of 2024 recently bid farewell in style at their valedictory celebration held at Rivington Hall Barn.

Despite torrential rain, the students arrived dressed to impress, in elegant gowns and sharp suits which made for a stunning sight, even accessorizing with last-minute umbrellas!

The arrival was an impressive line up of vehicles including luxury cars, classics, campers, an HGV and even an A-Team Van.

However, the real showstopper was the arrival of two students on horseback, adding a touch of magic to the evening. One young man made his red-carpet appearance on Heelys adding a fun and unique twist.

Take a look at some of the dazzling pictures from the event.

