Despite torrential rain, the students arrived dressed to impress, in elegant gowns and sharp suits which made for a stunning sight, even accessorizing with last-minute umbrellas!
The arrival was an impressive line up of vehicles including luxury cars, classics, campers, an HGV and even an A-Team Van.
However, the real showstopper was the arrival of two students on horseback, adding a touch of magic to the evening. One young man made his red-carpet appearance on Heelys adding a fun and unique twist.
Take a look at some of the dazzling pictures from the event.
