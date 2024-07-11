Despite torrential rain, the students arrived dressed to impress, in elegant gowns and sharp suits which made for a stunning sight, even accessorizing with last-minute umbrellas!

The arrival was an impressive line up of vehicles including luxury cars, classics, campers, an HGV and even an A-Team Van.

However, the real showstopper was the arrival of two students on horseback, adding a touch of magic to the evening. One young man made his red-carpet appearance on Heelys adding a fun and unique twist.

Take a look at some of the dazzling pictures from the event.

1 . Lostock Hall Academy class of 2024 Best way to arrive anywhere is on a horse! Photo: Lostock Hall Academy Photo Sales

2 . Lostock Hall Academy class of 2024 Looking dapper! Photo: Lostock Hall Academy Photo Sales

3 . Lostock Hall Academy class of 2024 Party! Photo: Lostock Hall Academy Photo Sales

4 . Lostock Hall Academy class of 2024 Beautiful! Photo: Lostock Hall Academy Photo Sales