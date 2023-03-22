Police were called to a report of people fighting in Stonewell at around 8.30pm on Saturday March 18.

Emergency services attended, with two men aged 55 and 25 found injured at the junction of Great John Street and Moor Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 55-year-old man had a head injury, with the 25-year-old man knocked unconscious suffering facial injuries.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to identify a second man who was believed to be involved.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Adam Jussub of Lancaster CID said: “We are appealing for witnesses in connection with an assault investigation in Lancaster.

“The road was at a standstill and CCTV shows there were vehicles and people in the area. Some people tried to help at different times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to speak to anyone who saw or heard what happened. Did you speak to those injured?

“We also want to trace drivers with any information, in particular those who have dashboard mounted camera to view.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]police.uk quoting log 1346 of March 18.

Leigh Smith, 37, of Binyon Court, Lancaster, was arrested and charged with Section 18 - wounding with intent and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad