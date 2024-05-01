International sports stars, actors, TV presenters and more, lots of people born in Lancashire are very familiar faces.
Here is our tribute to 35 well-known names linked to the county.
This is not a definitive list – just a flavour of what we have had to offer the worlds of music, theatre, broadcasting, sport and beyond.
1. Liv Cooke
Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)." Photo: submit
2. Roy Castle
Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer. Photo: Keystone
3. Charlotte Dawson
Charlotte Dawson, from Blackpool, is a TV personality, influencer and the daughter of beloved late comedian, Les Dawson. Over the past decade, Charlotte has appeared on various reality TV shows including ‘Ex on The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’.
4. Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
A Prestonian born and bred. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
