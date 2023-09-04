Croston Town Bridge – a Grade ll Historic Monument listed with Historic England built in 1682 was hit by a tractor last Sunday afternoon causing damage to the stonework. A resident who witnessed the carnage unfold said the tractor which was carrying a trailer full of silage ignored the three ton maximum rule for crossing and proceeded to travel over the bridge scraping the wall as they went. One of the old cast iron which supports holding the stonework together was also ripped off.

Retired farmer Laurence Bamford, 79, told the Post he could not believe what he was seeing and that he was surprised the tractor made it over the bridge in one piece. He said: “I was in the house late Sunday afternoon when I heard a noise so I went out to check and witnessed a tractor with a trailer full of silage which must have weighed around 19 ton go over a three ton bridge.

Croston Town Bridge, which is more than 300 years old, was hit by a tractor last weekend. A witness saw the tractor hit the bridge, which also ripped off one of the old cast iron supports holding the stonework together and part of the stonework has been broken off

"Instead of backing up they continued to go forward. I kept thinking to myself ‘he will never make it over the bridge’. That’s when I heard the bridge cracking and he still just kept going. It was a blue Ford tractor and a young lad was driving it. He scraped the wall and also ripped off one of the old cast iron supports holding the stonework together and part of the stonework has been broken off. I kept it as I didn’t want it going into the river.”

He added that he is now worried about the repercussions the impact could have on the bridge’s structure.

"When I challenged the lad on it he just said he was a stranger around here. Someone needs to be held accountable for repairing the damage and fixing the bridge. I have contacted Lancashire County Council but, as if yet, had had no response. The northern parapet has moved outwards towards the river. It needs to be examined by a structural engineer. They need to call out and do a structural survey as the wall is in danger of collapsing into the river. I actually can’t believe he got over the bridge without going into the water.”