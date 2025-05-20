33 fabulous pictures from the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards

The Fourth Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards took place at Preston North End Stadium on Thursday, May 15 2025!

The event was an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

Not only did winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that supports the apprentice.

Guests enjoyed a formal sit down meal before the awards ceremony got udnerway, hosted by Mike Stevens.

Congratulations to all the winners and see below for some scenes from the night.

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (1) Take a look at all the winners from the night and snaps of the audiences enjoying themselves.

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (2) Degree Apprentice Award winner Alex Gill.

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards (3) Intermediate Apprentice Award winner Jessica Griffiths (left).