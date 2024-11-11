31 precious pictures of primary school starters from across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:57 BST

Your child’s first day of school is a momentous occasion and we are marking the occasion with a series of special picture galleries.

This year, the Lancashire Post yet again paid visits to school across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre to capture the very first few days of school for your little ones.

Below are our final set of 31 happy pictures that show just how well these youngsters have adjusted to school life.

Take a tour of our gallery to see if you can spot your loved ones but don’t worry if you can’t as we have three other galleries elsewhere on our website.

31 precious pics of school starters across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde & Wyre

1. 31 precious pics of school starters

31 precious pics of school starters across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde & Wyre | nw

New pre-school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton

2. St. Mary's Claughton (pre-school)

New pre-school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton | nw

New primary school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton

3. St. Mary's Claughton

New primary school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton | nw

New primary school starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Lea Town

4. St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Lea Town)

New primary school starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Lea Town | nw

