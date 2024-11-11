This year, the Lancashire Post yet again paid visits to school across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre to capture the very first few days of school for your little ones.
Below are our final set of 31 happy pictures that show just how well these youngsters have adjusted to school life.
Take a tour of our gallery to see if you can spot your loved ones but don’t worry if you can’t as we have three other galleries elsewhere on our website.
1. 31 precious pics of school starters
2. St. Mary's Claughton (pre-school)
New pre-school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton | nw
3. St. Mary's Claughton
New primary school starters at St. Mary's Catholic Primary School in Claughton | nw
4. St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Lea Town)
New primary school starters at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Lea Town | nw
