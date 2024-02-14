The top dog breeds amassed an incredible 727.6 million Instagram hashtags and 45.6 million global searches in 2024?
The latest comprehensive study on ‘Most Popular Dog Breeds in the World 2024’ by Welovedoodles.com, reveals Chihuahuas lead with a staggering score of 100, ruling both global searches (1.5M) and Instagram hashtags (53M).
French Bulldogs and Pugs came in second and third place.
But where did other breeds such as the loveable Golden Retriever and the Border Collies come in?
Take a look to see where your furry friend sits on the list.
2. Chihuahua
Chihuahuas lead with a staggering score of 100. Global monthly search: 1.5M; Instagram tags: 53M. These tiny dogs are famous for their small size and big personality, making them ideal for apartment living. They are known for their loyalty, lively character, and their ability to be great companions in smaller living spaces. Photo: We Love Doodles
3. French Bulldog
In second place was the French Bulldog. (Score 96). Search volume: 1.13M; Instagram tags: 51M. Their distinctive bat ears, playful wrinkles, and laid-back attitude make them adorable and highly sought-after. They are excellent for apartment living due to their low exercise needs and their affectionate, easy-going nature. Photo: We Love Doodles
4. Pug
Pugs came third (Score 89). Search volume: 1.3M; Instagram tags: 47M. Pugs are cherished for their unique wrinkled faces and expressive eyes. Their friendly and affectionate demeanor makes them a beloved companion in many households, suitable for families and individuals alike. Photo: We Love Doodles