29 movies and TV shows you may not realise were filmed in Lancashire, from Peaky Blinders to Monty Python

Over the years, countless directors have decided on Lancashire when looking for the perfect setting for their shows.
The region’s epic landscapes, industrial heritage, and iconic landmarks make Lancashire one of the best-loved backdrops for the creative minds behind some of the finest television programmes to grace our screens in recent years. From textiles settings in Burnley to sweeping moody shots of Morecambe Bay, Lancashire has played host to some huge productions, so here are a few standouts...
1. Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders (BBC): One of the most successful British TV shows of all time, Peaky Blinders has seen its cameras head to numerous Lancastrian locations over the years, including Lee Quarry in Bacup, Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, and at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster. Photo: BBC
2. The King's Speech (2010)
The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley. Photo: PA Photo Momentum Pictures
3. The Bay
The Bay (ITV): Famously filmed and set in our very own Morecambe, screenwriter Daragh Carville elected to base the hugely successful ITV drama in the area because of its five-mile stretch of sandy beach with a long promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels as well as the area's rich history. Plus, he grew up in the town, too. Photo: ITV
4. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016): This Tim Burton fantasy film features a stellar cast including the likes of Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson, with certain scenes being filmed on Blackpool Promenade and featuring images of Blackpool Tower in the background. Photo: Other