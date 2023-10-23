News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

28 pictures of Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

Worshippers are paying their respects at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston which is currently celebrating Navaratri.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:08 BST

The annual Hindu festival is observed in honour of the goddess Durga, an aspect of Adi Parashakti, the supreme goddess. It spans over nine nights, first in the month of Chaitra, and again in the month of Ashvin.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri, an annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga that lasts nine nights

1. Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri, an annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga that lasts nine nights Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
A sea of colour

2. Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

A sea of colour Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga lasts nine nights

3. Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

The annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga lasts nine nights Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

4. Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri

Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston