Worshippers are paying their respects at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston which is currently celebrating Navaratri.
The annual Hindu festival is observed in honour of the goddess Durga, an aspect of Adi Parashakti, the supreme goddess. It spans over nine nights, first in the month of Chaitra, and again in the month of Ashvin.
Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri, an annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga that lasts nine nights
A sea of colour
The annual festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga lasts nine nights
Worshippers at the Gujarat Hindu Society Temple in Preston celebrating Navaratri