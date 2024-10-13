When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

28 businesses in the county including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay have recently been given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . New food hygiene ratings for Lancashire businesses New food hygiene ratings have been handed out to businesses across Lancashire including Dixy Chicken and Turtle Bay. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Eden Eden Bar, 2-4 Orrell Lane, Burscough, was given a three out of five after an assessment on September 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hare & Hounds Hare & Hounds, 391 Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, Bacup, was handed five out of five after an assessment on September 25. Photo: Google Photo Sales