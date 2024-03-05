27 doting dogs on the hunt for a forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Prepare for another dose of canine cuteness overload.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking dog lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at the loving pups they currently have up for adoption.

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is open from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

1. Sam

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (Alsatian)Sex: MaleAge: 1 year 9 months Photo: Raw Manchester Photography

2. Scooby

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)Sex: MaleAge: 13 years 10 months Photo: NA

3. Alice

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)Sex: FemaleAge: 13 years 1 month Photo: NA

4. Ziggy

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell)Sex: MaleAge: 1 year 9 months Photo: NA

