26 high-octane pictures of VIP grand opening of Preston's state-of-the-art new entertainment venue Gamer X
A brand new 30,000 square foot leisure attraction featuring a range of different zones to cater for every taste, from a toddler-friendly inflatable zone to a karting zone, an arcade zone, and a VR zone as well as a cafe and private party rooms, Gamer X promises an unforgettable experience for one and all.
Boasting a full indoor go-kart track, an interactive ball pit, a custom-built Mario Kart circuit, a huge range of video games, a laser challenge experience, and custom wall art adorning every surface, the venue is based at Units 4-5 at Lowthian House, in Market Street in Preston, Gamer X Preston is run by the same group which owns Wacky World in Preston and Jungle World in Leyland.