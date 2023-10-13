News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

26 high-octane pictures of VIP grand opening of Preston's state-of-the-art new entertainment venue Gamer X

A groundbreaking new entertainment venue in Preston featuring an assortment of cutting-edge attractions and arcade games, Gamer X is gearing up to opens its doors to the public this weekend.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST

A brand new 30,000 square foot leisure attraction featuring a range of different zones to cater for every taste, from a toddler-friendly inflatable zone to a karting zone, an arcade zone, and a VR zone as well as a cafe and private party rooms, Gamer X promises an unforgettable experience for one and all.

Boasting a full indoor go-kart track, an interactive ball pit, a custom-built Mario Kart circuit, a huge range of video games, a laser challenge experience, and custom wall art adorning every surface, the venue is based at Units 4-5 at Lowthian House, in Market Street in Preston, Gamer X Preston is run by the same group which owns Wacky World in Preston and Jungle World in Leyland.

Gamer X in Preston

1. Gamer X in Preston

Gamer X in Preston Photo: Gamer X Preston

Photo Sales
Gamer X in Preston

2. Gamer X in Preston

Gamer X in Preston Photo: Gamer X Preston

Photo Sales
Gamer X in Preston

3. Gamer X in Preston

Gamer X in Preston Photo: Gamer X Preston

Photo Sales
Gamer X in Preston

4. Gamer X in Preston

Gamer X in Preston Photo: Gamer X Preston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston