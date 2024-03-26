25 pictures of literary fun as festival of words What's Your Story, Chorley? returns for most successful year yet

Residents and visitors flocked to Chorley town centre on Saturday (March 23) for a celebration of creativity.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT

Famous authors, illustrators, storytellers, and entertainers held free sessions across Chorley town centre at What’s Your Story, Chorley? organised by Chorley Council and partners.

Free sessions included performances at Chorley Theatre, author meet and greets with book signings at Ebb & Flo Bookshop, creative 3D treasure map making with Magical Story Jars and storytelling at Chorley Library, whilst musicians entertained at 1498 covered market.

Chief Executive of Chorley Council, Chris Sinnott, said: “This year’s What’s Your Story Chorley? was the best attended yet, showing the support that residents and visitors alike have for our wide range of events in Chorley.

“Thank you to everyone that came to support What’s Your Story Chorley? 2024”.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures.

Getting into the Easter spirit!

1. What's Your Story, Chorley? 2024

Getting into the Easter spirit! Photo: UGC

Take...

2. What's Your Story, Chorley? 2024

Take... Photo: UGC

Hands up if you are having fun!

3. What's Your Story, Chorley? 2024

Hands up if you are having fun! Photo: UGC

Concentration is key!

4. What's Your Story, Chorley? 2024

Concentration is key! Photo: UGC

