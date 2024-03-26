Famous authors, illustrators, storytellers, and entertainers held free sessions across Chorley town centre at What’s Your Story, Chorley? organised by Chorley Council and partners.

Free sessions included performances at Chorley Theatre, author meet and greets with book signings at Ebb & Flo Bookshop, creative 3D treasure map making with Magical Story Jars and storytelling at Chorley Library, whilst musicians entertained at 1498 covered market.

Chief Executive of Chorley Council, Chris Sinnott, said: “This year’s What’s Your Story Chorley? was the best attended yet, showing the support that residents and visitors alike have for our wide range of events in Chorley.

“Thank you to everyone that came to support What’s Your Story Chorley? 2024”.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures.