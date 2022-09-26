25 pictures from the SPAR City of Preston 10K on Sunday
Thousansds of Prestonians laced up their running shoes to take part in the SPAR City of Preston 10K over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Organised by charity The Running Bee Foundation, the event took place from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, September 26, through the streets and parks of Preston.
For the first time, Preston’s Mayor, Neil Derby, even took part in the race, which started and ended at the historic Flag Market, taking in sights such as Avenham Park and the River Ribble.
Take a look at the scenes from the day below:
