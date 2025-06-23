25 glorious pics as hundreds turn out for Freckleton Club Day 2025

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:43 BST
Freckleton folk turned out in numbers on Saturday to support the village’s annual Club Day celebrations.

A procession of the queens were accompanied by Freckleton Band from the Village Memorial to the Hodgson Playing Fields, Bush Lane.

Children and adult sports were also available to play on the day.

Take a look at some lovely pictures from the event.

Freckleton Club Day 2025.

1. Freckleton Club Day 2025

Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Freckleton Club Day 2025.

2. Freckleton Club Day 2025

Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Freckleton Club Day 2025.

3. Freckleton Club Day 2025

Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Freckleton Club Day 2025.

4. Freckleton Club Day 2025

Freckleton Club Day 2025. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Freckleton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice