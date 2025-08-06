25 fabulous pics as hundreds attend ChorFest 2025 at Astley Park

By Emma Downey
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST
Hundreds of people descended to Astley Park over the weekend for the return of a popular three-day music festival.

ChorFest 2025 was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with many turning out to watch live acts perform.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the three-day event.

Some of the many people who attended the three-day ChorFest over the weekend at Astley Park.

1. ChorFest 2025

Some of the many people who attended the three-day ChorFest over the weekend at Astley Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley.

2. ChorFest 2025

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley.

3. ChorFest 2025

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley.

4. ChorFest 2025

ChorFest at Astley Park in Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

