24 restaurants and takeaways in and around Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham have been given new food hygiene ratings
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Wyre’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. Photo: UGC
Rated 5: BARTON BANGLA BRASSERIE at 913 Garstang Road, Myerscough, Lancashire; rated on October 18 Photo: UGC
Rated 5: Seniors at 106 Normoss Road, Normoss, Lancashire; rated on October 11 Photo: UGC
Rated 5: Thingamajigz at Unit 5-6, Millennium Court, Furness Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde; rated on October 11 Photo: UGC