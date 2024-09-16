Crowds braved the rain and lined the streets to witness teams take part in the annual Longridge Soap Box Derby, raising funds for St Catherine's Hospice Care.
Berry Lane was jam-packed full of spectators and fun activities for all.
Take a look at some spectacular pics.
1. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024
Funds raised on the day are for St Catherine's Hospice Care. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024
Crowds braved the rain and lined the streets to witness teams take part in the annual Longridge Soap Box Derby. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024
Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024
Give us a push! Photo: Michelle Adamson