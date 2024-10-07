23 pictures of Chorley Live on Friday night as hundreds gather for live music

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST

The ever popular Chorley Live was on over the weekend and our photographer headed down to capture the scenes.

Chorley’s annual weekend of live music returned on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

Hosted by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the event saw over 200 live artists perform at more than 35 venues across the town centre.

Take a look at 23 pictures captured by our photographer on the first night of the festival.

1. Chorley Live 1

Take a look at xx pictures from Chorley live | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Entertainment on Friday night

2. Chorley Live 2

Entertainment on Friday night | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Crowd enjoying the entertainment

3. Chorley Live 3

Crowd enjoying the entertainment | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Another entertainer on Friday night

4. Chorley Live 4

Another entertainer on Friday night | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

