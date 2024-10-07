Chorley’s annual weekend of live music returned on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.
Hosted by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, the event saw over 200 live artists perform at more than 35 venues across the town centre.
Take a look at 23 pictures captured by our photographer on the first night of the festival.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.