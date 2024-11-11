23 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Preston, Leyland and Chorley

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 08:40 BST
Communities across Preston, Leyland and Chorley paid their respects on Remembrance Sunday to those lost in times of war.

Members of the public, in addition to serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans’ groups and youth organisations all paid their respects, at various locations across Lancashire yesterday as Remembrance Sunday events were held across the UK.

King Charles led the nation in a two minute silence in remembrance of men and women who lost their lives serving in the two world wars or other conflicts.

Take a look at some of the poignant pictures of those paying their respects and honouring fallen comrades at Flag Market, Astley Park Leyland War Memorial.

25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire.

1. 25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire

25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire. Photo: Lancs Police/Neil Cross/Russ Walker Photography

Photo Sales
The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley.

2. 25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley. Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley.

3. 25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley. Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley.

4. 25 pictures from Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across Lancashire

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Astley Park, Chorley. Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandPrestonChorleyLancashireArmed Forces
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice