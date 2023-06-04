Warton Carnival organisers were delighted as the the colourful event was bathed in glorious sunshine from start to finish as the event truly came back with a bang.

The annual spectacle, on Saturday June 2, brought the whole community together as villagers of all ages joined in the parade and crowds turned out to cheer them on.

Performance pieces by Freckleton Brass Band, Isles In Harmony, as well as Suzy & her Zumba Ladies, provided plenty of entertainment when the parade returned to Butlers Meadow.

There were also sports for all with Dan of Music and Mayhem, with medals, sweets, fun, a giant tug of war and much more besides.

Stalls and vendors were on hand to offer refreshments and varies goodies and there was also a display of classic cars.

Nikki Partridge, chairman of the Warton Carnival Committee, said organisers were finally able to unleash the full glory of the event after some disappointment in recent years.

In 2019 the carnival made a big comeback for the first time since 1982 but the weather on the day was poor.

In 2020 and 2021 the event was cancelled because of the Covid lockdowns, and in 2022 it had to compete with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which took place on the same weekend.

But this year organisers were able to finally pull out all the stops.

Nikki said: “The weather was absolutely amazing, we couldn’t have asked for a better day.

"Our volunteers helped the day go fantastically and the whole village and our wonderful businesses really got behind us.

"We’ve even had inquiries about next year’s event.”

Nikki added: “These events are essential to remind us of the importance of face to face contact – especially with the lockdowns and stresses of recent times.

"People can come together, forget everything for a day and just have the best time.”

