23 pictures as hundreds turn out to watch Coronation Street star, the Grinch and Santa light up Preston for Christmas

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:40 BST
It’s officially Christmas in Preston as the big lights switch on got underway with the help a Coronation Street star and the Grinch.

Once again, hundreds gathered at the city’s Flag Market to enjoy a free evening of live performances on Saturday before the big switch on at 5.30pm.

This year’s line-up included legendary band ‘The Drifters’, ‘Clubland Reborn’, America’s Got Talent’s ‘Ryland Petty’, ‘Do It Like Dua’, ‘Heatwave’s - Roy Carter’, Preston’s ‘Kimberley Fox’’, Halfmark’, and Corrie favourite Mikey North aka Gary Windass.

The mischievous Grinch and Santa also made an appearance.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

The 2024 Preston Christmas lights switch on.

1. Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024

The 2024 Preston Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Daniel Martino

Hundreds turned out to watch the big switch on in Preston.

2. Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024

Hundreds turned out to watch the big switch on in Preston. Photo: Daniel Martino

Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024.

3. Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024

Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Drifters.

4. Preston Christmas lights switch on 2024

The Drifters. Photo: Daniel Martino

