Once again, hundreds gathered at the city’s Flag Market to enjoy a free evening of live performances on Saturday before the big switch on at 5.30pm.
This year’s line-up included legendary band ‘The Drifters’, ‘Clubland Reborn’, America’s Got Talent’s ‘Ryland Petty’, ‘Do It Like Dua’, ‘Heatwave’s - Roy Carter’, Preston’s ‘Kimberley Fox’’, Halfmark’, and Corrie favourite Mikey North aka Gary Windass.
The mischievous Grinch and Santa also made an appearance.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
