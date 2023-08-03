As if by magic the sun shone on a family friendly music festival at the weekend that raised the terrific amount of £13,000.

Sabden’s Raise the Roof was hosted by Kevan Lingard of 60s band Herman’s Hermits and acts included The Kicks, Shakey’s Brother, Francoise and headliner DJ dad and son duo Edwards & Edwards.

The venue was St Mary’s Church Community Hall and there was an indoor and outdoor stage, a bouncy castle, food stalls and a bar.

This event was organised by Sabden Collective who are a group of volunteers who work together for community projects. The £13,000 will be donated St Nicholas Church in the village towards the £200,000 it needs to raise to solve a huge dry rot problem.

Katie Skellern, one of the organisers said: “To see the hard work from so many people come to fruition in a truly spectacular way was just amazing.

“I had tears in my eyes at so many beautiful moments, watching performers of all ages and abilities take stage to shine and bring a community who care together was truly overwhelming.

“We can’t express our thanks enough to those that made it happen, as the saying goes team work makes the dream work and without the special people that dedicated their time and efforts the event wouldn’t have been what it was.”

