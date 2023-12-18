23 photos as pupils from Burnley's St Stephen's Primary School 'brave the shave' for cancer stricken classmate
Pupils from Burnley’s St Stephen’s Primary School have smashed a ‘brave the shave’ challenge to help raise money for the family of their classmate who is battling cancer.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Several children, who are just nine, had their heads shaved in the challenge at St Stephen's Church on Saturday as part of a series of events to raise cash for Jack Davis, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, and his parents, Hannah and Matthew.
So far the children have raised the grand total of £6,000 and they have a series of other events lined up to boost the total even further.
