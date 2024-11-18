23 glamorous scenes from Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week 2024

Over the weekend, the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing took a trip to Blackpool for its famed Blackpool Week.

Strictly, which is usually filmed at Elstree Studios in London, first came to Blackpool in 2004, then again in 2005, but it was only from 2009 that the annual Blackpool Week became a fixture in the Strictly schedule.

This year’s show was as fun as always and it even had an extra special Blackpool link as the Pet Shop Boys performed on the Sunday night, Chris Lowe of course being a proud Seasider.

If you missed the Blackpool episodes or simply want to reminisce already, below is a picture gallery from Blackpool Week 2024, courtesy of the BBC.

Strictly's Blackpool Week 2024 Take a look at the scenes from Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool Week 2024

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola danced to Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam

Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola (2) Sarah & Vito dance with backing dancers