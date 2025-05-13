23 colourful pics as hundreds join Chorley comedian Steve Royle for a Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School in Croston

By Emma Downey
Published 13th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Walkers brought an explosion of colour to the village of Croston in the annual Rainbow Ramble for The Rainbow Hub children’s charity.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle was on hand to cut the starting ribbon at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston.

Participants and their pets could choose to walk – or run – either five miles or 11 miles. They were all given a Rainbow Hub T-shirt and some wore fancy dress to make it even more colourful.The route is 5 miles around the lanes. It is a colourful family event including pets! All participants get a Rainbow t shirt on arrival and a medal at the end.

Take a look at some colourful pics from the event.

Steve Royle cuts the ribbon to start the 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston.

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston

Steve Royle cuts the ribbon to start the 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble.

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston.

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble.

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne School, Croston

The 2025 Rainbow Ramble. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

