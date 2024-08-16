The show which runs from August 15-18 impressed those in attendance with its vast range of show gardens, floral exhibits and prize winning vegetables.
Tv presenter Michaela Strachan known for her work with wildlife series such as The Really Wild Show and Springwatch was also in attendance to take in the natural beauty.
Images by Gareth Jones Photographer.
This year's Southport Flower Show marked its 100th anniversary. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer
TV presenter Michaela Strachan. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer
Adele Roberts takes a rest. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer.
Adele enjoying the show. Photo: Gareth Jones Photographer.