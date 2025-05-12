22 fabulous pics of Music in the Town event in Leyland

By Emma Downey
Published 12th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Music in the Town event took place over the weekend in Leyland with hundreds in attendance.

The event, which was held on Saturday at Hough Lane, was organised by South Ribble Council.

It marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with stalls, activities for children and an array of music.

Take a look at some fantastic pics from the event.

Cheers!

1. 2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland

Cheers! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland.

2. 2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland

2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2025 Music in the Town event.

3. 2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland

2025 Music in the Town event. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland.

4. 2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland

2025 Music in the Town event on Hough Lane, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

