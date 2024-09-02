Lancashire's Steam and Vintage Festival proved a hit with many visitors over the weekend at the The Show Field.

The event, which was held on Saturday and Sunday on farmland in Salwick Road, Wharles transported visitors back in time to experience the rich agricultural and industrial heritage of the Lancashire region.

it was headlined by a team of stunt performers, Stannage Stunt Team, whose spectacular show features motorbikes, quad bikes and cars in jumps, falls, fires and explosions.

Check out some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival Can I see your license miss?

Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival was held over the weekend.

Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival Even the dogs didn't want to miss out.