21 wonderful pictures of Lancashire's Steam and Vintage Festival
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 08:42 BST
It was full steam ahead over the weekend as a popular first-time festival was held in Preston.
Lancashire's Steam and Vintage Festival proved a hit with many visitors over the weekend at the The Show Field.
The event, which was held on Saturday and Sunday on farmland in Salwick Road, Wharles transported visitors back in time to experience the rich agricultural and industrial heritage of the Lancashire region.
it was headlined by a team of stunt performers, Stannage Stunt Team, whose spectacular show features motorbikes, quad bikes and cars in jumps, falls, fires and explosions.
Check out some of the fabulous pictures from the event.