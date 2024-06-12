The European Championships 2024 tournament begins this Friday - and football fans are already eagerly anticipating this feast of international football.
Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.
Here are some of the pubs across Lancashire as voted by you which are laying out the welcome mat to fans.
Photo: Google/Canva
2. The Market Ale House
The Market Ale House, 33 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SB. Photo: Google
3. Accrington Stanley Football Club
Accrington Stanley Football Club, Livingstone Road, Accrington, BB5 5BX. Photo: Google
4. Hesketh's Arms
Hesketh's Arms, 421 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4SY. Photo: Google