21 of the best places to watch the 2024 Euros in Lancashire as voted by readers

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jun 2024, 15:01 BST
Beer? Check! Mates? Check! Place to watch the Euros?

The European Championships 2024 tournament begins this Friday - and football fans are already eagerly anticipating this feast of international football.

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs across Lancashire as voted by you which are laying out the welcome mat to fans.

Come on, England!

As excitement mounts for the first stretch of the Euros this Friday, here are 21 of the best places in Lancashire to watch the games.

As excitement mounts for the first stretch of the Euros this Friday, here are 21 of the best places in Lancashire to watch the games. Photo: Google/Canva

The Market Ale House, 33 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SB.

2. The Market Ale House

The Market Ale House, 33 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SB. Photo: Google

Accrington Stanley Football Club, Livingstone Road, Accrington, BB5 5BX.

3. Accrington Stanley Football Club

Accrington Stanley Football Club, Livingstone Road, Accrington, BB5 5BX. Photo: Google

Hesketh's Arms, 421 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4SY.

4. Hesketh's Arms

Hesketh's Arms, 421 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4SY. Photo: Google

