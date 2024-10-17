International Gin and Tonic Day is hosted by The Gin Guide on behalf of Jayne Withers who launched the occasion in 2012 in honour of her Grandmother, Mary Edith Keyburn.

We asked readers where the best places in Lancashire are to grab a refreshing G&T and they did not disappoint.

Take a look at 21 places as voted by readers.

21 gin bars to test out in Lancashire ahead of International Gin and Tonic Day These are just some of the 21 places to go for a G&T in Lancashire for International Gin and Tonic Day according to readers.

Brindle Distillery The independent distillery is situated on Holmes Farm and is home to the award-winning Cuckoo Gin.