21 of the best places to go for a G&T in Lancashire for International Gin and Tonic Day according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Oct 2024, 17:42 BST
This Saturday is International Gin and Tonic Day – so why not celebrate with one!

International Gin and Tonic Day is hosted by The Gin Guide on behalf of Jayne Withers who launched the occasion in 2012 in honour of her Grandmother, Mary Edith Keyburn.

We asked readers where the best places in Lancashire are to grab a refreshing G&T and they did not disappoint.

Take a look at 21 places as voted by readers.

These are just some of the 21 places to go for a G&T in Lancashire for International Gin and Tonic Day according to readers.

1. 21 gin bars to test out in Lancashire ahead of International Gin and Tonic Day

These are just some of the 21 places to go for a G&T in Lancashire for International Gin and Tonic Day according to readers. Photo: Google/Pexels

Photo Sales
The independent distillery is situated on Holmes Farm and is home to the award-winning Cuckoo Gin.

2. Brindle Distillery

The independent distillery is situated on Holmes Farm and is home to the award-winning Cuckoo Gin. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Unit 6 Heaton St, Leyland, PR25 2ZH.

3. Fairham Gin

Unit 6 Heaton St, Leyland, PR25 2ZH. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
100 Victoria Rd, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4AU.

4. Yew Tree

100 Victoria Rd, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4AU. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GinLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice