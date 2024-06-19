21 of the best places in Lancashire to get lash extensions according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:53 BST
With summer on the way you want to look and feel your best – from a good spray tan, to nails and lashes.

We asked Post readers where their go to place in Lancashire is to get your lashes done.

Here are the top 21.

Fancy fancy lashes in time for summer? Then venture to one of these places!

1. 21 of the best places for the perfect lashes in Lancashire as voted by Post readers

Fancy fancy lashes in time for summer? Then venture to one of these places! Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Becki's lash and brow bar, 27 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QR.

2. Becki's lash and brow bar

Becki's lash and brow bar, 27 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QR. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Beauty and Grace, 421 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU.

3. Beauty and Grace Preston

Beauty and Grace, 421 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Serenity, 74 Black Bull Ln, La, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3JY.

4. Serenity

Serenity, 74 Black Bull Ln, La, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3JY. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire