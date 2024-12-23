The social media site formerly known as Twitter has had a pretty bumpy year in 2024.
Bought by Elon Musk in 2022, the billionaire businessman rebranded Twitter as X in May and in the following few months, users gradually became more and more disgruntled with the site, many -including some Lancashire celebrities - even leaving for a newer micro-blogging platform called Bluesky.
Nevertheless X still firmly holds its place as one of the most used social media sites worldwide with 600 million monthly users compared o Bluesky’s total figure of 25 million.
With that in mind, take a look a the 21 most followed Lancashire celebrities on X below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.