We have our fair share of famous faces who were either born and bred in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley or who spent some portion of their childhood here.
Sports stars, actors, musicians, screen writers – our little corner of Lancashire has helped shape a wealth of big talent over the years.
How many faces do you recognise?
1. James Anderson
England’s greatest ever bowler James Anderson is without doubt one the borough's greatest ever sporting sons. The Lancashire paceman’s two-decade international career has seen him notch 690 Test victims, putting him third on the all-time list of leading wicket takers, just 18 behind the legendary Shane Warne. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Dave Fishwick
Sabden resident and owner of Dave Fishwick Minibus Sale in Colne, Dave became a global name this year thanks to the Netflix biopic Bank of Dave. Photo: s
3. Sophie Hitchon
Hammer great Sophie Hitchon won Team GB’s first Olympic medal - indeed, the UK's first medal on the global stage - in the sport in 92 years, in Rio in 2016. She was also the winner of 12 national titles - seven senior, two U23 and three U20, and was World Junior champion in Moncton, Canada in 2010. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
4. Michael Bisping
Clitheroe's Michael Bisping competed in the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight division of the UFC, winning the middleweight title at UFC 199 in Los Angeles Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images