Sweaty Mama, located at Millennium Hall, Neapsands Close, Fulwood, provides fun and effective workouts without the need for childcare.

The workouts are for pre and postnatal mama and child groups for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Aerobics, HIIT, Bootcamp, Strength and Pilates are all catered for, meaning there is something for everyone. All women are welcome - you don’t have to be a mama! You can grab a pair of dumbbells instead of lifting a child. Sweaty Mama Preston currently runs 10 sessions per week in Fulwood, Barton and Preston.

Take a look at 21 adorably cute pictures of mums and their babies working out together.

