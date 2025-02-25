21 adorable pics of some mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:27 BST
As most mums of newborns struggle with finding time for anything fun related, a Preston mama and child group has the answer.

Sweaty Mama, located at Millennium Hall, Neapsands Close, Fulwood, provides fun and effective workouts without the need for childcare.

The workouts are for pre and postnatal mama and child groups for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Aerobics, HIIT, Bootcamp, Strength and Pilates are all catered for, meaning there is something for everyone. All women are welcome - you don’t have to be a mama! You can grab a pair of dumbbells instead of lifting a child. Sweaty Mama Preston currently runs 10 sessions per week in Fulwood, Barton and Preston.

Take a look at 21 adorably cute pictures of mums and their babies working out together.

For more information click HERE.

Some mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston.

1. Mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston

Some mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Keeping fit with kids at Sweaty Mama Preston.

2. Mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston

Keeping fit with kids at Sweaty Mama Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Concentration is key!

3. Mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston

Concentration is key! Photo: Neil Cross

That's quite the balancing act!

4. Mums and their babies enjoying a Sweaty Mama class in Preston

That's quite the balancing act! Photo: Neil Cross

