21 adorable pics as nervous and excited children start school

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:30 BST
Backpacks, lunches and pens and pencils were at the ready this week as excited and nervous children across Lancashire started school.

Armed with the necessities, and perhaps an apple for their teachers, they greeted their new friends and got to know their new surroundings.

Take a look at 21 adorably cute pictures.

Some of the many adorable newbies to school captured on camera.

1. Children starting school

Some of the many adorable newbies to school captured on camera. Photo: UGC

Cawthorne's Endowed Primary School and Nursery.

2. Children starting school

Cawthorne's Endowed Primary School and Nursery. Photo: UGC

Hutton C of E V Controlled Primary School.

3. Children starting school

Hutton C of E V Controlled Primary School. Photo: UGC

Bolton-le-Sands Church of England Primary School.

4. Children starting school

Bolton-le-Sands Church of England Primary School. Photo: UGC

