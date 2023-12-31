4 . MARCH

Industrial action was a theme running through the whole of 2023, driven by disputes around pay and working conditions amid the rising cost of living. With 553,000 working days lost to strike action, March was the most impacted month. Walkouts in the education and health and social care sectors contributed to three-quarters of total days lost for the year, while the transport industry (including train and tube drivers) caused 11.5 per cent of the days lost Photo: UGC