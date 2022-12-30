As we get ready to wave goodbye to 2022 armed with our New Year's Resolution List for 2023, the Post takes a look at the most memorable stories to hit the headlines over the past 12 months.
From Boris Johnson being forced to resign as PM, Liz Truss then stepping down after only 44 days in Number 10, a nation in mourning after learning of Her Majesty The Queen's death, Matt Hancock venturing into the I'm a Celebrity Jungle, to NHS staff and postal workers taking to the picket lines for better pay - it was a memorable year.
Here are some pictures of the most memorable news stories from the past 12 months.
1. JANUARY
The face says it all - Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference in response to the publication of the Sue Gray report Into "Partygate" at Downing Street. The report found that Downing Street parties at the height of Covid were of a 'serious failure' while members of the public had adhered to the 'Stat at Home' rule. 12 events were to be investigated including a gathering in the Downing Street flat and an event to mark Mr Johnson's birthday in June 2020
2. FEBRUARY
Prominent buildings across Lancashire including county hall, Preston Market Hall, Chorley town hall and Blackpool Tower lit up blue and yellow in solidarity with war-torn Ukraine.
3. MARCH
Rescue dog Chewie from Leyland who saved owner Ray's life by performing CPR on him after he went into respiratory arrest was awarded a rosette at Crufts 2022. After finding Ray who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis slumped in his chair Chewie jumped on his chest which alerted Ray's partner Loretta who now calls Chewie their guardian angel dog. Well done Chewie!
4. APRIL
Chorley's Rebecca Ramsay who has fought non-stop in her campaign for water safety ever since her son Dylan's death in 2011, was awarded Petition Campaign of the Year at the Your UK Parliament Awards. She told the Post: "I actually can't believe we're here after over a decade of passion, dedication, hard work, blood, sweat and many tears. I'm being listen to."
