1. JANUARY

The face says it all - Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference in response to the publication of the Sue Gray report Into "Partygate" at Downing Street. The report found that Downing Street parties at the height of Covid were of a 'serious failure' while members of the public had adhered to the 'Stat at Home' rule. 12 events were to be investigated including a gathering in the Downing Street flat and an event to mark Mr Johnson's birthday in June 2020

Photo: submit